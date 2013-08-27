Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 704 times
Stoichiometry: Chemistry for Massive Creatures
Hank is here to explain why chemists need stoichiometry to make the scale of chemistry more understandable
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 704 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
CrashCourse
English Literature - Frankenstein Part 1
In which John Green teaches you about Mary Shelley's novel, Frankenstein. Sure, you know Frankenstein the cultural phenomenon, but how much do you ...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CrashCourse
US History #3 - The Natives and The English
The Natives and the EnglishRelations between the early English colonists and the native people the encountered in the New World.By and large, the h...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CrashCourse
World History #36 World War I
Archdukes, Cynicism, and World War IJohn will teach you how the assassination of an Austrian Archduke kicked off a new kind of war that involved mo...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Samia88
C5: Identifying positive and negative Ions
Practical Included
- (10)
- $12.68
iandavies554
NEW A level Chemistry H and C NMR booklet- all you need!
This is a full booklet of work on NMR for A level students. It has spec sheet at the front then simple introduction to NMR and then simple ideas on...
- (0)
- $8.45
iandavies554
New A level Chemistry Chromaography booklet-paper/TLC/GC
This is a full booklet with all you need for the A level chromatography work. It has notes, diagrams, tasks and questions integrated through all th...
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
TRJ
Chromatography Trolls - cut out
Make chromatography troll hair by which ever method is wanted such as the one here https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/chromatography-trolls-acti...
- (1)
- FREE
MaChemGuy
MaChemGuy Video Index for A level Chemistry
Takes you to a Google Doc which has contains the links to all of my YouTube videos (450 and counting). I teach the OCR A specification so the video...
- (1)
- FREE
Paperfriendlyresources
AQA new specification-Pure substances and mixtures-C10.1
C10-Chemical analysis-Pure substances and mixtures lesson created in accordance to the NEW AQA Specification (9-1). Designed for a low ability year...
- (1)
- $5.63
Updated resources
SALE
amycooke93
C8 Acids and alkalis GCSE 9-1 Edexcel combined science board game (can be used for any exam board)
This acids and alkalis board game is the perfect revision resource to engage and motivate pupils. Designed for GCSE edexcel 9-1 combined science bu...
- (0)
- 10% off$5.35$4.82
iandavies554
New A level Chemistry Chromaography booklet-paper/TLC/GC
This is a full booklet with all you need for the A level chromatography work. It has notes, diagrams, tasks and questions integrated through all th...
- (0)
- $5.63
schoolsciences
Moles - Relative Formula Mass, Avogadro's Number and Mole to Mass Calculations
No prep lesson with interactive PowerPoint and differentiated worksheet with teacher answers to assess relative atomic mass and mole to mass calcul...
- (0)
- $4.23