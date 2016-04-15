Product Description
This chemistry package includes a complete resource set for a Chemistry unit on Atoms, Naming and Chemical Reactions. This package represents a saving of 67% compared to the cost of each item purchased individually.
This is 5-6 weeks of teaching time and includes:
- Everything you need to teach introductory Chemistry!
- 12 interactive and engaging Power Points totaling 238 slides for both the teacher and student versions.
- 4 introductory laboratory activities
- Hyperlinked YouTube videos directly embedded in the Power Points – no more searching for videos
- Many lessons contain online simulations hyperlinked directly on the slides for easy access
- All lessons contain student and teacher versions of the Power Point as well as a student lesson outline on Word
- Many lessons contain worksheets and/or activities
- Lewis Dot War review activity
- Chemistry Unit Review - 26 Questions on Power Point which can be used as a review tool or incorporated into your test bank. All questions include their answers. This can be purchased separately for $1.00 by clicking here.
Buyer Comments:"Wow, These are a great resource.
Thanks for your hard work!"
"Wow! Great time saver that includes ready to use, quality resources. Thank you!"
"Thank you, Thank you, I have 3 preps A&P. Biology, and IPC, we had a teacher to resign and I have taken over that Chemistry class, giving me 4 preps this is a God send. All content areas I am focusing on ."
"Excellent Chemistry resource!!! I used all of it. The student notes helped keep them engaged!!"
"This is a great resource! I used this with my class and I really loved it! The power point was well done and the student notes kept the students working! Thanks for sharing!! I am a returning customer and you can be sure I will keep purchasing your materials!!!!"
"Good investment, will use this for years to come!"
Individual Chemistry Lessons
Physical/Chemical Properties and Changes
Periodic Table and Bohr-Rutherford Diagram Lesson
Lewis Structures
Ions
Ionic Compounds
Polyatomic Ions and Compounds
Molecular Compounds
Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
Types of Chemical Reactions
Acid Base Chemistry
Neutralization Reactions
