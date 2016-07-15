Even to this day, the timeless line "A told B, and B told C, I'll meet you at the top of the coconut tree" from the children’s book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, by Bill Martin Jr., and illustrated by Lois Ehlert remains in countless parent’s minds to this day. As an alphabet book, all the letters of the alphabet are carefully crafted into a beautiful picture book. There is no better story to intrigue young minds to the wonders of reading!
Here on Wake Up Sunshine, we offer an affordable, simple five activity unit guide for this timeless classic to encourage your eager, young reader. Included in the unit:
a. Five lesson activities
b. Comprehension quiz
c. Comprehension quiz answer key
d. Common Core Standards met
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
