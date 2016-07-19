Cute Spring Chicken clipart with extras to accessorize your hen!
Great for your next project featuring farm animals.

All images are also available in black & white line art.

This set contains:
12 Chickens
12 Chicks
11 Eggs
1 Crack for a hatching egg
11 Hearts

Colors:
Line Art
White
Brown
Red
Yellow
Orange
Black
Blue
Purple
Pink
Teal
Beige


300 dpi PNG files, OK for small commercial/TES use.

$3.00

