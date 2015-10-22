I believe in my program. Everyone is a developer of children whether you plan on having kids or not. Children are our future and we will depend on them to continue the functioning of society. If we lose our children we lose our future. We will focus on how to develop children into the best that they can be and how to develop you into the best caregiver you can be. We will focus on making a difference in the life of a child.



Here is the Child Development beginning and end class management material. Everything that I use to begin and end my successful and engaging program is included and listed below.



This bundle includes:

-A complete detailed semester Teacher scope and sequence.

-The final testing procedure guide and instruction power point.

-The final testing procedure outline and desk tags to manage the process.

-End of semester rubric to make correcting more feasible.

-A course disclosure statement.

-The class management workbook complete with 42 daily reflections, 20 story evaluations, and 20 music evaluations.

- A list and explanation of all child activities done within the class.

-Publicity power point to promote the ECE pathway courses.

- An end of the year review day power point.

-An end of the year review game and test packet.

- A final test review so the students can prepare for the final test.

- A class evaluation for students to complete so that you know how you did and what more you can do to make this class more meaningful for your audience.

- A final project to culminate the developing of a child.

- Two lesson plans with activities and power points that can be done AFTER the final test is given.

***CAVEAT: When you purchase the individual power point for this lesson day, the video clips are embedded into the power point. Keeping the embedded clips in the unit bundle makes it too large and TES will not let its size load. I have removed all video clips from the bundle power points, but left the websites where I found them. I use the Ilivid (http://www.ilivid.com/) program to download clips and then upload them into the power point slides. On the slide and when clicked on the embedded video, make sure that the playback feature at the the top of the slide is set to "automatically" instead of to "on click". Please contact me if you have any questions or need help.

If you purchase this bundle, there is no need to buy any of the other individual products from this unit because it is all included right here.

