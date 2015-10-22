This lesson plan goes over the class expectations and also identifies the rights of children and the responsibilities that caregivers have to honor these rights. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.

-There is also a unit 1 day 2 power point that supports this lesson plan.

-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
______________________________________________________
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • d2-lp-disclosureandrights.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 22, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

docx, 33 KB

d2-lp-disclosureandrights

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades