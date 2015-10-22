This lesson plan goes over the class expectations and also identifies the rights of children and the responsibilities that caregivers have to honor these rights. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.



-There is also a unit 1 day 2 power point that supports this lesson plan.



-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.

