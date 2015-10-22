This power point goes over the class expectations and also identifies the rights of children and the responsibilities that caregivers have to honor these rights. All of the slides follow and support the unit 1 day 2 lesson plan for activities and lecture.



- Look for the unit 1 day 2 lesson plan that supports this power point.



-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



______________________________________________________

Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS