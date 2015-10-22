Nurturing and Bonding increases a child's ability in all 5 areas of development. What can we do as developers of children to support this? What are the affects if we do not? -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.
-Look for the unit 1 day 4 power point with activities that support this lesson plan.
You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
