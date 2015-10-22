Welcome to today's Unit celebration. You might call them tests, but I call them celebrations. Test days are celebrations (a party in your brain) of what we have learned, accomplished, how we are now better developers of children because of it, and that we have become a better person because we know it. The multiple choice test celebration and key are included in this lesson plan, a rewarding child activity follows the celebration test, and there is an opportunity for a literacy moment. This is a calm, low stress, student guided day where students set their own pace which, in turn, sets them up for success on this, what could be, a high anxiety celebration test day. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.
-Look for the unit 1 day 7 Testing Day power point that supports each test day throughout this course.
You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
______________________________________________________
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
Relationships + Emotional Literacy
- 8 Resources
- $9.72
Risk taking, Relationships + Personal Safety
- 7 Resources
- $8.31
New resources
PSHE: New You Revolution
- (1)
- FREE
SUPERHERO PHONE BOOK (Role Play Area Resource)
- (1)
- FREE
The 20 Assemblies Bundle 2
- 17 Resources
- $38.03
Updated resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
Teamwork - Posters for classroom display
- (0)
- FREE
Bucket Filler 20 minute class assembly about kindness and caring based on the book by Carol McCloud
- (0)
- $3.52