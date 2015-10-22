Today, the topic of birth defects will be introduced. Students will "Jenga" their way through this information as they fill in their workbook information on the basics of birth defects and play a rough version of the block-building Jenga game. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.



-Look for the unit 2 day 2 power point that supports this lesson plan.

-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.

______________________________________________________

Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS