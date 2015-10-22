We will continue discussing birth defects today, but focus on those lifestyle and environmentally caused birth defects which are preventable or that or a caregiver could inflict on a child. A game of note-taking Battleship, anyone? This Child Development lesson plan accompanies unit 2 in the workbook section on Lifestyle and Environmentally caused birth defects and day 10 of the overall class calendar.



-Look for the unit 2 day 3 power point and activities that support this lesson plan.



You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.

______________________________________________________

Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS