A major influence of problems or birth defects in a child can be attributed to teen pregnancy. Through an indoor snowball fight and a 45 minute section of a movie, we will stir some thoughts up about the issue of teen pregnancy. -These simple few power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's single activity, introduction, and information material.
-Look for the unit 2 day 4 lesson plan that supports this power point.
-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
