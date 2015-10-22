Issues related to human sexuality, not just sexual intercourse, is a topic that must be discussed with children. Why is there such a push for these conversations? As a caregiver how will you do it and what will you talk about? Video clips, stories, and a partner game help to bring this home to the students. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.
-Look for the unit 2 day 5 power point and activities that support this lesson plan.
-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
______________________________________________________
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Personal, social and health education / About you
- Personal, social and health education / Healthy lifestyle
- Personal, social and health education / Sex and relationships
- Understanding the world / Ourselves
- Understanding the world / People and communities
- Understanding the world / People who help us
- Vocational studies / Children
