In the tradition of the magic school bus, we will explore human reproduction. What do the students know about the male and female reproduction? Enough to teach a child about it? We will cover the basics of the body today, keep it light by playing some Snakes and Ladders, have a gossip moment, go indoor ice skating, and wrap it up with a steamy romance story review found in the unit 3 workbook. There are 2 game options for how to teach this lesson.
-All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.
-Look for the unit 2 day 6 lesson plan with activities that support this power point.
You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
______________________________________________________
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
Self Esteem PSHE
- (22)
- $4.23
Selfies - Digital Citizenship
- (0)
- $4.23
Body Image Bundle
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Drink, Drugs and Smoking! A Life Skills/Citizenship lesson for students
- (2)
- $3.52
Lesson about bullying
- (1)
- $3.24
Stonewall anti-homophobia lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Cyber bullying and Trolling
- (7)
- $4.23
Body Image Bundle
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
Selfies - Digital Citizenship
- (0)
- $4.23