After 20 years of doing the computer babies, I think I have it down and run a pretty smooth experience. Here are the papers that I use for my student's project and to manage the entire process.



With this purchase, you will receive:

-Student sign up sheet

-A lesson plan on the baby demonstration

-A power point on the baby demonstration

-The student contract and the guardian contract.

-The student assignment

-The grading sheet

-The baby check out sheet

-The alternate student assignment

-The abuse report assignment

-A step by step process for setting up and putting each baby in storage.

-A step by step process for how the teacher and student check in and check out the baby.

-A fee list and tracking form



You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.

______________________________________________________

Remember to follow me on TPES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS