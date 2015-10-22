After 20 years of doing the computer babies, I think I have it down and run a pretty smooth experience. Here are the papers that I use for my student's project and to manage the entire process.
With this purchase, you will receive:
-Student sign up sheet
-A lesson plan on the baby demonstration
-A power point on the baby demonstration
-The student contract and the guardian contract.
-The student assignment
-The grading sheet
-The baby check out sheet
-The alternate student assignment
-The abuse report assignment
-A step by step process for setting up and putting each baby in storage.
-A step by step process for how the teacher and student check in and check out the baby.
-A fee list and tracking form
______________________________________________________
