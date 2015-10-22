These two days of class allow the students to explore prenatal development in a classroom museum environment with the motto of "Please Touch" to help them understand the information. At each museum station, students will use the information and activity to complete their unit 3 workbook notes. Every detail you need to have an organized and engaging lesson from the beginning bell to the ending bell is included.

-This lesson plan is BUNDLED to also include the supplies and posters for the nine museum stations that students can visit to learn about prenatal development and use this information to complete their notes in the unit 3 workbook.

-Look for the unit 3 day 2 & 3 detailed power point with supplemental activities that support this lesson plan.

-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
Created: Oct 22, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

