This is a small lesson plan. I usually have a Labor and Delivery Nurse come and speak to my class about the material found within the Unit 3 workbook, but if this is not possible for you to do, here is a lesson plan that supports the power point for the workbook notes. It also includes information, a handout, and a fun motivator to get them relating to what it takes to get through labor and delivery. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.



-Look for the unit 3 day 4 power point that supports this lesson plan.



-You can buy this item in an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS