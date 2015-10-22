In my child development class, my students have the opportunity to complete 2 observations in our on-site training center, act as a support teacher in the on-site center, and plan and teach a lesson for the preschool children who attend our on-site child care training center. This is JUST the power point that accompanies the practice lesson plan that they write and teach in the child care training center.



- Look for the unit 3 day 5 lesson plan assignment with a group rotation schedule and sign up sheets,that accompanies this power point writing day and my class calendar.



-You can ALSO buy this item as TWO OPTIONS: 1. An entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS