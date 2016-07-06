Free
Once you have taught all of the unit material and the students have had the opportunity to complete all related notes and assignments for that section, it is time for it to be corrected. Here is the rubric score sheet to make this process easier. I usually have the students go over each others and then only turn in this rubric paper for their unit workbook score. -You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
