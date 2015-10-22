What is a neonate? With the help of a clip of "Bill Cosby's stand up act" the neonate will be described. Students will play BINGO to identify the characteristics of this newborn. This power point is complete with vocabulary words and accompanying pictures to teach about characteristics of the newborn. -All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.
-Look for the unit 4 day 1 lesson plan with activities that support this power point.
-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
British Values : Identity
- (2)
- $4.23
Assembly & Tutor Time Bundle 2018
- (7)
- $40.85
Food Curriculum KS3
- (0)
- $28.17
New resources
Develop mastery in maths and build self-esteem | FREE EXAMPLE
- (1)
- FREE
SUPERHERO PHONE BOOK (Role Play Area Resource)
- (1)
- FREE
30 Back to School Ice Breakers
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Food Curriculum KS3
- (0)
- $28.17
British Values : Identity
- (2)
- $4.23
A Comparison of Leadership: Hitler & Gandhi
- (0)
- $4.23