Today, students will become the specialists on baby proofing a house. Groups will create a flyer or pamphlet on one of the assigned 14 topics and then share it with the class so that workbook notes can be completed on it.

-All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material. -Look for the lesson plan and activities that support this power point.

-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS