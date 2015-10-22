How about understanding social and emotional traits through a bean bag experience set up around the room? After this information has been discussed, students will perform various simple bean bag tasks on their own or with friends to demonstrate their personality traits, social tendencies, and emotional characteristics. This Child Development lesson plan accompanies unit 4 day 5 section on the first year of life social and emotional development. This is also day 25 of the overall Child Development course. -Look for the unit 4 day 5 power point that supports this lesson plan.
-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
