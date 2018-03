elcome to today's Unit celebration. You might call them tests, but I call them celebrations. Test days are celebrations (a party in your brain) of what we have learned, accomplished, how we are now better developers of children because of it, and that we have become a better person because we know it. The multiple choice test celebration and key are included in the lesson plan, a rewarding child activity follows the celebration test, and there is an opportunity for a literacy moment. This is a calm, low stress, student guided day where students set their own pace which, in turn, sets them up for success on this, what could be, a high anxiety celebration test day. A fun parenting game is included with this power point. -All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.



-Look for the unit 4 day 7 lesson plan with unit test that supports this power point.



-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS