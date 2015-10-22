These First Year of Life lab activities accompany Days 4-6 of unit 4 as we learn about the areas of development, Physical, Emotional and Social, and Cognitive. These labs stay up for all three days and the information as students will spend time in them each day. Included you will find 10 lab activities related to this age of development, posters for each lab with pictures and instructions, a teacher list of the labs with supplies and instructions.



