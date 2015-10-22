Now that the Child Development classroom's fictitious child has reached their second year of life or one year's old, a different level of physical growth and development is taking place and we do not want to miss any of it. Through hands on activities and learning, students will begin to understand the busy life of a toddler. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.



-Look for BOTH the power point and AND the Toddler labs that support the lesson plan.



-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS