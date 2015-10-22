How are a toddler and scientist in the same category? That is what you will find out as we discuss the cognitive development of a toddler. Continuing on the idea of sensory input being the key to learning, students will have a Play-dough Pictionary sensory experience. *There are TWO power point OPTIONS to provide students with information depending on your class. *Play dough Pictionary is one of the activities. -All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.



-Look for BOTH the unit 5 day 3 lesson plan AND the Toddler labs that support this power point.



-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS