How are a toddler and scientist in the same category? That is what you will find out as we discuss the cognitive development of a toddler. Continuing on the idea of sensory input being the key to learning, students will have a Play-dough Pictionary sensory experience. *There are TWO power point OPTIONS to provide students with information depending on your class. *Play dough Pictionary is one of the activities. -All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.
-Look for BOTH the unit 5 day 3 lesson plan AND the Toddler labs that support this power point.
-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
- (0)
- $9.86
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 6 - How can we test Piaget's theory?
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
AS / A Level 'Social Influence' Psychology Revision sheets (new spec)
- (1)
- $4.23
Edexcel Psychology New Specification - Exam Paper Analysis
- (1)
- $5.63
AQA A-level Psychology Paper 1 Essay Planning Revision (Social, Memory, Attachment, Psychopathology)
- (1)
- $5.63
Updated resources
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
- (0)
- $9.86
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 6 - How can we test Piaget's theory?
- (0)
- $3.52