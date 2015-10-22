As we enter our last age of development, the preschooler, we begin with their amazing physical skills. Remember, these kids have only been around for about 36 months. That is as long as the student is in high school. Look at how much these kids have learned! Students will be able to show what they have understood about the growth of a child since birth as they apply it to the physical information and activities pertaining to a preschooler. Students will participate in a PRETEND preschool panel for the workbook notes. --All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material. You will want the Unit 5 day 4 lesson plan with the Preschool Panel Q&A desk tags to make this lesson really work.
-There are also unit 5 Preschool lab activities that support this power point.
-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
British Values : Identity
- (2)
- $4.23
Assembly & Tutor Time Bundle 2018
- (7)
- $40.85
Food Curriculum KS3
- (0)
- $28.17
New resources
Develop mastery in maths and build self-esteem | FREE EXAMPLE
- (1)
- FREE
SUPERHERO PHONE BOOK (Role Play Area Resource)
- (1)
- FREE
30 Back to School Ice Breakers
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Food Curriculum KS3
- (0)
- $28.17
British Values : Identity
- (2)
- $4.23
A Comparison of Leadership: Hitler & Gandhi
- (0)
- $4.23