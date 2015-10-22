This Child Development power point is a continuation of the preschool physical development pretend "panel or booths" The desk tags needed for continuing the Preschool Q&A panel or booths are included. It has a great game to play with it.
**There are two power points which provide two options for teaching.
-All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.
-You will want the Unit 5 day 5 lesson plan with Preschool Panel Q&A desk tags to make this lesson really work. -There are also unit 5 Preschool lab activities that support this power point.
-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
