The last day of our child development ages and stages section! This information is a big cognitive review of what has already been covered, but on a higher level of thinking. For this reason, we will be playing the fly swatter game! Time to see how much students learned about how a child gains knowledge. -All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.
-Look for BOTH the unit 5 day 6 lesson plan with unit 5 lab Preschool activities that support this power point.
-You can buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
