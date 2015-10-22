We all know that children need direction, especially when they choose actions that are not in accordance with what you want them to do. How do we appropriately and effectively discipline or guide? Understanding their misbehavior and the purpose of discipline is experienced in today's information and activities. Make sure you use a pair of blunt scissors because the game could get intense....I am just saying. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.
- Look for the power point with activities that support this lesson plan.
-You can ALSO buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
British Values : Identity
- (2)
- $4.23
Assembly & Tutor Time Bundle 2018
- (7)
- $40.85
Food Curriculum KS3
- (0)
- $28.17
New resources
Develop mastery in maths and build self-esteem | FREE EXAMPLE
- (1)
- FREE
SUPERHERO PHONE BOOK (Role Play Area Resource)
- (1)
- FREE
30 Back to School Ice Breakers
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Food Curriculum KS3
- (0)
- $28.17
British Values : Identity
- (2)
- $4.23
A Comparison of Leadership: Hitler & Gandhi
- (0)
- $4.23