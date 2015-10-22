There is a great poem called Children Learn What They Live. If these statements are so true, where do children learn these traits? Some of it stems from their caregiver and how they treat and discipline the child. These positively and negatively affect the type of person the child can become. Which type of parenting style were you raised under and which type will you be? We will practice our parenting styles and other discipline methods as we visit the empathy stations set up around the room. -All of the power point slides follow and support the lesson plan's activities and lecture material.
-Look for the unit 6 day 3 lesson plan with a Discipline activity that supports this power point.
-You can ALSO buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
British Values : Identity
- (2)
- $4.23
Assembly & Tutor Time Bundle 2018
- (7)
- $40.85
Food Curriculum KS3
- (0)
- $28.17
New resources
Develop mastery in maths and build self-esteem | FREE EXAMPLE
- (1)
- FREE
SUPERHERO PHONE BOOK (Role Play Area Resource)
- (1)
- FREE
30 Back to School Ice Breakers
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Food Curriculum KS3
- (0)
- $28.17
British Values : Identity
- (2)
- $4.23
A Comparison of Leadership: Hitler & Gandhi
- (0)
- $4.23