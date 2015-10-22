Today, the student who is having a very bad day will have an out while the student who is having one of their best days ever will get their reward. Discipline is a challenging situation, but a child has to deal with so much more than just how they are treated by their caregiver. We will look at and experience how to help them get through what life sometimes dishes out. Great information for any age. -All of the necessary components are incorporated into this lesson plan including resources, supplies, and specific instructions for activities, supplies, setting up, and student directed information.

- Look for the unit 6 day 4 power point with activities that go with this lesson plan.

-You can ALSO buy this item as an entire unit bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.



Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS