Book 1& 2 of Child's Play Math is a program that introduces math concepts to children through the natural process of play, games and open ended activities.

Adopting this approach through the medium of Cuisenaire rods, the most precise arithmetical model ever devised, ensures young children gain an understanding of math concepts generally considered too advanced for them.

The rods themselves embrace all the learning styles and provide links to language and art. They help children access the most powerful abilities the brain possesses and this ‘brain friendly’ approach is often referred to as ‘whole brain’ or ‘accelerated’ learning.

Child's Play Math consists of over 60 units of work and is applicable to every year group. It has also been used successfully with parents who failed to grasp math concepts the first time around.

This program is not just about math – it is about learning, specifically learning how to learn. Through interaction with the program your child will acquire generic learning skills that will stand him/her in good stead whatever activity he/she is engaged in.is part of this package.

“I love this approach to teaching math with my students. . .”

Eugenia B. (Teacher)

“This is a wonderful program. . . I highly recommend this product and this ingenious approach to Math.” Christine Hindle – The Old Schoolhouse Magazine.