A series of games and resources for comparing the Kobe 1995 and China 2008 earthquakes

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • find someone who China and Kobe.doc
  • grid compass rose quake.doc
  • Kobe quake grade or no grade.swf
  • Tectonics game reveal.flp

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 2, 2008

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

doc, 32 KB

find someone who China and Kobe

doc, 26 KB

grid compass rose quake

swf, 244 KB

Kobe quake grade or no grade

Report a problem

Categories & Grades