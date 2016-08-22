Christmas Bundle features 12 different packets of math and literacy worksheets and activities specifically for 2nd grade. Any time I add Christmas products for second grade it will be added to this bundle and you will get access to it without having to pay any more money for it with this endless bundle!



In this bundle you will find a variety of different fun math, reading, and writing activities:



Christmas Color by Number (Second Grade)

Christmas Math Puzzles (Second Grade)

Christmas NO PREP Printables - Second Grade Common Core Math and Literacy

Christmas No Prep Common Core Math (2nd grade)

Christmas No Prep Common Core Literacy (2nd grade)

Christmas Mathbooking (2nd grade)

Christmas Math Goofy Glyph (2nd grade)

Christmas Interactive Glyphs

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Common Core Math Skills Assessment

Christmas Common Core Literacy - Original Stories

Christmas Writing Centers



This bundle comes with a 25% discount to save you money! If bought individually the products in this packet would cost $49.95.



Merry Christmas!



All graphics are original and created by myself.



Thanks for visiting my store,

Yvonne Crawford