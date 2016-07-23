$22.50
Christmas Clip Art {12 Days of Christmas}. WELCOME to the 12 DAYS of CHRISTMAS Clip Art images. These Christmas graphics are great to use on TES covers, website, blogs, scrapbooking, newsletters, classroom resources, or personal use for the holiday season.
This Mega Bundle of 144 BLACK & WHITE and one color of 12 Days of Christmas Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
This 12 Days of Christmas Clip Art set includes:
12 days of Christmas, bells, boy and sled, candles, candy jar, dreidels, elves, gifts, hobby horse, Mary and Joseph, wise men, holly, mistletoe, ornaments, Santa Claus, sleighs, snowmen borders, stockings, toy trains, wreaths, Star of David, and more.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Art and design
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Understanding the world / Festivals and celebrations
- Understanding the world / Special days
