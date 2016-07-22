$45.00
$50.00);
(10% off)
Christmas Clip Art. This Festive Christmas Clip Art is GREAT for classroom printables, party printables, cards, invitations, classroom crafts, lesson plans, scrapbooking, and more!
This MEGA PACK contains 266 high-quality COLOR and BLACK & WHITE Festive Christmas Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
This Christmas Clip Art set includes:
Christmas trees in color (3), Christmas trees in b/w (2), bells (5), caroler, caroling, chimney, holly (8), holly border, Merry Christmas in color and b/w, mistletoe, ornaments, snowman, songbird, stockings, and many more.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
www.littletotslearning.com
$45.00
$50.00);
(10% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Response to Reading Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
5th Grade Reading Comprehension Homework
- (0)
- 10% off$8.75$7.88
Brain Breaks | 75 Brain Break Activity Cards
- (0)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
Popular paid resources
Growth Mindset Colouring Inspirational Sheets, Pages, Posters: GROWING BUNDLE
- 19 Resources
- $77.48
Myths and Legends - St George: English Comprehension and Interactive PowerPoint
- (0)
- $5.63
EUROPE QUIZ 100 MULTIPLE-CHOICE QUESTIONS
- (1)
- $4.23
New resources
Holy week - cross
- (8)
- FREE
Writing an application for a 'special' job
- (1)
- FREE
Music of the week - music from china
- (16)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Spanish Armada - God Blew and they Scattered
- (0)
- FREE
Growth Mindset Colouring Inspirational Sheets, Pages, Posters: GROWING BUNDLE
- 19 Resources
- $77.48
EUROPE QUIZ #1 50 MULTIPLE-CHOICE QUESTIONS
- (0)
- $2.82