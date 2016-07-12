Christmas Color by Number is a packet of 12 different worksheets where students can use their skills in mathematics to create a series of colorful Christmas pictures. Each worksheet is aligned with the Common Core standards for 2nd grade mathematics to make it easier for you to incorporate these worksheets into your curriculum.

Students should solve the math problems found in each individual shape on each worksheet. As a student completes a problem he or she can color in the shape based on the color key found underneath each picture. When all of the shapes have been colored in, the picture will be revealed.

You can use these in your class as enrichment, Friday fun, homework, work for early finishers or as part of your daily math lesson.

The Common Core standards that are covered in this book:
2.NBT - Numbers and Operations in Base Ten
2.NBT.5
2.NBT.8

Your students will color by number, addition and subtraction to reveal a unique picture.

Skills covered:
addition within 100
subtraction within 100

Answer sheets are provided for each worksheet.

***
For my growing bundle Common Core Picture Math (2nd grade), click here . This bundles comes with a huge discount!

For my endless Christmas bundle for 2nd grade, click here . This bundles comes with a huge discount!
***

All graphics are original and created by myself.

Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 28
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration Other

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • cover.png
  • picture-math-2nd-book-6-Christmas.pdf
  • Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-7.47.02-PM.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-7.47.08-PM.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

png, 383 KB

cover

Worksheet

pdf, 3 MB

picture-math-2nd-book-6-Christmas

Worksheet

png, 277 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-03-10-at-7.47.02-PM

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades