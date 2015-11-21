Christmas Compound Words! Christmas Compound Word Fun is full of activities that will teach your students about compound words while they celebrate the Christmas season. This product includes lesson plans, directions for a whole group game and small group games, cards for the games, and 4 engaging holiday worksheets!



SAVE WITH BUNDLES

You can also get this product in the Christmas Language Arts Bundle in my TES shop! When you purchase this product in the bundle with Secret Santa Writer's Workshop (an engaging, service learning writing unit for Christmas), you will save 20% on both products!



Contents:

-Cover page

-Table of Contents

-Whole Group Instruction

-Find Your Partner Instructions (Whole Group Game)

-Instructions for Three Small Group Games (Memory, Rudolf, Word Race)

-60 word cards for games Color and B&W

-Teacher key for worksheets

-Worksheets

-Wish list Mishap: This worksheet explains that Santa assigned an elf to make all the toys that are compound words, but the lists got mixed up. Students must identify the compound words.

-Mix and Match: Students must match each word on the left to the word on the right that completes the Christmas compound word.

-Color by Word: Students will follow the directions given to color a picture of Santa based on the types of words.

-Ha, Ha, Ha!: Students will identify the compound word in each sentence. They will write the first letter of the compound word in the corresponding box on the bottom. When they finish, they will have the answer to a funny riddle!