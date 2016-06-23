PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Christmas Interactive Glyphs contains four interactive glyphs for your students to complete. Each picture will tell a story about each student’s likes and dislikes. To complete each glyph, students should read a question, then find the number of the question on the coloring page and fill in the corresponding area based on how they responded to the question. When they are finished, the students can write short essays based on their answers to the glyph questions.
In this packet you will find:
Four interactive coloring pages
Four question and answer pages with Christmas specific questions
Four essay pages that are Christmas-themed.
****
****
