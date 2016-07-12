Christmas Math Journal Prompts is a packet of 30 math journal prompts with a Christmas theme for December. These are perfect for students in the 1st grade and are aligned with the Common Core Standards for first grade. All you need to do is cut out the prompts and your students can paste them into their math journal. The prompt is printed multiple times on one sheet for ease of printing and organizing your class. Just print out as many as you need
The Common Core Standards that are covered:
1.OA.1 (Operations and Algebraic Thinking)
1.OA.2
1.OA.3
1.OA.5
1.OA.6
1.OA.7
1.OA.8
1.NBT.1 (Number and Operations in Base Ten)
1.NBT.3
1.NBT.4
1.NBT.5
1.NBT.6
1.MD.1 (Measurement and Data)
1.MD.2
1.MD.3
1.MD.4
1.G.2 (Geometry)
1.G.3
The different skills covered in the packet are:
number writing
patterns
shapes
addition
subtraction
higher level thinking
spatial concepts
graphs
comparison
fractions
time
For my endless Christmas bundle for 1st grade, click here . This bundles comes with a huge discount!
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 36
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
