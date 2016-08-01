This resource includes 3 adapted books - all Christmas themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way! These books are perfect for this time of year!



The 3 books included:

Let's Build a Gingerbread House: This great book works on the important skill of following directions related to counting and color. A great challenge book to expand on mastered skills!



What is Santa Doing?:Work on identifying verbs and sequencing in this Santa themed book!



Where is the Present?: Students will work on the tricky skill of prepositions (under, above, beside, and on) with this fun book!



All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.

This is a great way to work on basic skills in a fun spring themed. These books are fun and engaging!



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A

Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.1.D

Understand and use question words (interrogatives) (e.g., who, what, where, when, why, how).

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RL.K.1

With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RL.K.7

With prompting and support, describe the relationship between illustrations and the story in which they appear (e.g., what moment in a story an illustration depicts).

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RL.K.9

With prompting and support, compare and contrast the adventures and experiences of characters in familiar stories.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4

Understand the relationship between numbers and quantities; connect counting to cardinality.

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4.A

When counting objects, say the number names in the standard order, pairing each object with one and only one number name and each number name with one and only one object.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.