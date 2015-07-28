Free
I use this format to make writing a cinquain poem easy and enjoyable. I will brainstorm with students adjectives and verbs for the topic (Mother's Day) and write them on the board. Students choose words that fit their poem. This is the sloppy copy. When a student has completed their poem I check spelling and they type it up on the computer to print and decorate.
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
