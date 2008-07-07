These bunnies look a bit like Bugsy, but I drew them myself for our children to have a visual prompt to encouage them to think, concentrate, look and listen. They work really well, becasue you can use them as a non verbal prompt to minimise disruption. You could even reduce the printing size of the PDF file and put them on the table with sticky back plastic. We use ours as a poster on the wall to remind the childrne of these important basic skills… and that works well too.