In this project students gain an understanding of the engineering design process by building a cardboard arcade game where winning or losing completes an electrical circuit. Students will present their arcade game to an audience of middle school or elementary school students. This project was developed by Allen Distinguished Educators Rob Rambach and Patrick Dempsey.



SUBJECTS:



• Science — electrical circuits, Newton’s Laws

• Engineering Design— diagrams, prototyping, user feedback

• Social Studies—marketing



OUTCOMES:



Students will be able to:

• Construct a working electrical circuit.

• Explain how electrons move through their circuit.

• Learn from failure.

• Design and build an arcade game incorporating the circuit for a specific audience.

• Explain force and motion concepts that relate to their game.

• Effectively use the engineering design process.



ACADEMIC STANDARDS:



• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.8.1

• CCSS.ELA-LITERCY.SL.8.1.A

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.8.1.B

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.8.5

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.8.6

• MS-PS2-3

• MS-PS3-1

• MS-PS3-2

• MS-PS3-5

• MS-ETS1-1

• MS-ETS1-2

• MS-ETS1-3

• MS-ETS1-4