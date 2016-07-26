In this project students gain an understanding of the engineering design process by building a cardboard arcade game where winning or losing completes an electrical circuit. Students will present their arcade game to an audience of middle school or elementary school students. This project was developed by Allen Distinguished Educators Rob Rambach and Patrick Dempsey.
SUBJECTS:
• Science — electrical circuits, Newton’s Laws
• Engineering Design— diagrams, prototyping, user feedback
• Social Studies—marketing
OUTCOMES:
Students will be able to:
• Construct a working electrical circuit.
• Explain how electrons move through their circuit.
• Learn from failure.
• Design and build an arcade game incorporating the circuit for a specific audience.
• Explain force and motion concepts that relate to their game.
• Effectively use the engineering design process.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.8.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERCY.SL.8.1.A
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.8.1.B
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.8.5
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.8.6
• MS-PS2-3
• MS-PS3-1
• MS-PS3-2
• MS-PS3-5
• MS-ETS1-1
• MS-ETS1-2
• MS-ETS1-3
• MS-ETS1-4
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Design, engineering and technology / Electronics, systems and control
- Design, engineering and technology / Engineering
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Math / Advanced mechanics
- Math / Advanced mechanics / Angular motion
- Math / Advanced mechanics / Forces and equilibrium
- Math / Advanced mechanics / Newton’s Laws of motion
- Math / Advanced mechanics / Work, energy and power
- Physics / Energy and electricity
- Physics / Force and motion
Other resources by this author
MAKEShift Poetry
- (1)
- FREE
Light-Up Music Box
- (0)
- FREE
Circuit Arcade
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Updated: Peer Assessment. Classwork, exercise book, final product or model
- (17)
- $4.37
What is sustainability part 2 (focus on the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23
The Girl Who Drank the Moon Novel Study + STEAM BUNDLE
- (0)
- $14.09
New resources
6 R's Word Match up
- (1)
- FREE
Lesson Plan Template
- (1)
- FREE
PaperWorks: KS3 Design & Technology – Pack 5: Paper and Cardboard Packaging
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
PLASTICS - GCSE Resistant Materials/Product Design/Design and Technology
- (1)
- $4.23
What is sustainability part 2 (focus on the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23
Static Electricity Examples and Exercises
- (0)
- FREE