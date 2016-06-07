Circumference of a Circle: This cootie catcher is a great way for students to have fun while they practice their skills with calculating circumference. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.
Problems allow students to calculate circumference using radius and diameter. Answers are provided for each problem.
*** Enjoy this Lesson? Do a search for my other Cootie Catchers: ***
♦ Grades 1-3:
Addition
Arrays
Balancing Equations
Coins
Estimating Sums
Expanded Form
Fact Families
Greater Than Less Than
Long Division
Missing Addends
Multiplication Word Problems
Number Bonds Word Problems
Skip Counting
Subtraction
Telling Time
♦ Grades 3-5:
Balancing Equations
Capacity
Comparing Decimals
Decimals
Elapsed Time
Expanded Form
Exponents
Fact Families
Factors & Multiples
Fractions
Fractions on a Number Line
Greater Than Less Than
Greatest Common Factors
Least Common Multiple
Long Division
Mean, Median, Mode, & Range
Metric Measurement
Mixed Numbers
Multiplication
Number Patterns
Order of Operations
Percents
Place Value
Prime & Composite Numbers
Prime Factorization
Probability
Properties of Mult.
Rounding
Word Problems
♦ Grades 6-8:
Customary Measurements
Fractions: Add & Sub, Decimals, & Percents
Fractions: Equivalent & Reducing Fractions
Greater Than Less Than
Improper Fractions & Mixed Numbers
Integers
Operations with Fractions
Rational Numbers
Ratios
Simple Interest
♦ Geometry:
3D Shapes
Angle Pair Relationships
Area of a Circle & Composite Figures
Circumference of a Circle
Missing Angles
Perimeter
Polygons
Pythagorean Theorem
Quadrilaterals
Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms
Volume & Surface Area of Cylinders
Volume of Cones, Rectangular Prisms, & Triangular Prisms
♦ Algebra:
Absolute Value
Combining Like Terms
Distributive Property
Equations
Evaluating Expressions
Inequalities
Linear Equations
Polynomials
Proportions
Quadratic Equations
Scientific Notation
Simplifying Expressions
Slope
System of Equations
Two Step & Multi Step Equations
Writing Expressions
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
- (0)
- $5.00
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.00
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
Angles KS2
- (45)
- $4.93
Plotting coordinates using up to four quadrants!
- (34)
- $1.41
New resources
3D Pythagoras Theorem lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Interest Exam Questions
- (1)
- FREE
Circle Theorems Revision Exercise #9
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Area of a Triangle - Higher)
- (10)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Pythagoras)
- (9)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Trigonometry)
- (8)
- FREE