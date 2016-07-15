Civil Rights Advocates Fake-Book Project (U.S History)
This is a fun and interactive activity for any secondary U.S. History class. Students will create a “Fake-Book” template poster just like the internet site Facebook they are familiar with. Each student will create a project about one of the following Civil Rights leaders: Martin Luther King, Jr, Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, James Farmer, James Meredith, A Philip Randolph, Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, Fanny Lou Hamer, Huey Newton and Diane Nash.
Once the students have completed their poster, they hang them around the room for a gallery walk. To assess their knowledge, they will complete a summary template comparing and contrasting the leaders. Your students will love this activity!
Items Included:
1. 2-page Biographical Briefing for each Civil Rights Advocate.
2. 2-page Blank Fake-Book Template
3. 3-page Civil Rights Advocates student worksheet for gallery walk.
1-page summary template
* You will need to provide 11 x 17 or larger white, poster paper.
