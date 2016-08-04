Civil Rights Movement Learning Centers Activity (Secondary U.S. History)
This Civil Rights Movement Learning Centers activity is one of my FAVORITE student-centered activities. Students rotate between six different Learning Centers where, with their group, they read information about a specific topic related to Civil Rights and complete a corresponding “Data Sheet”. Then they complete a fun and educational activity. To assess their knowledge a common-core aligned quiz is included. Print and Digital!
The learning center contents are below.
Group 1: Education Barriers
Brown v. Board of Education
Little Rock Nine
Regents of the University of California v Bakke/California Prop 209
Data Sheet 1: Character Quotes
Activity: Analyzing Primary Sources
Group 2: Political/Legal Barriers
Sit-Ins
Freedom Rides
The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom
Data Sheet 2: Civil Rights Memorial
Activity: Martin Luther King’s Speech, “I Have a Dream”.
Group 3: Hate Barriers
Letter from a Birmingham Jail
Quotes from Martin & Malcolm
Data Sheet 3: Y-Graph
Activity: Songs, “We Shall Not Be Moved”& “We Shall Overcome”
Group 4: Gender Barriers
Seneca Falls
The 19th Amendment
The ERA
Data Sheet 4: Universal Symbol Log
Activity: Film Clip: Suffrage
Group 5: Setting the Historical Context
Data Sheet 5: Leave In/Leave Out
Activity: Alabama Literacy Test
Group 6: Social Barriers
Dred Scott v Sanford
Plessy v Ferguson
“Ku Klux” by Langston Hughes
Data Sheet 6: Amicus Curiae
Activity: Picture Analysis: “The African-American Struggle”
This purchase includes the following:
• Detailed LESSON PLAN
• POWER POINT Presentation: Civil Rights Movement Learning Centers Directions
• Multiple-page READINGS for each center that includes the directions for the “leader” of the group and discussion questions.
• 6 creative DATA SHEETS
• -ACTIVITY DIRECTIONS for each learning center
• -RESOURCES for each Activity
• QUIZ: Civil Rights Movement (Key included)
