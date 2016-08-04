Civil Rights Movement Learning Centers Activity (Secondary U.S. History)



This Civil Rights Movement Learning Centers activity is one of my FAVORITE student-centered activities. Students rotate between six different Learning Centers where, with their group, they read information about a specific topic related to Civil Rights and complete a corresponding “Data Sheet”. Then they complete a fun and educational activity. To assess their knowledge a common-core aligned quiz is included. Print and Digital!



The learning center contents are below.

Group 1: Education Barriers

Brown v. Board of Education

Little Rock Nine

Regents of the University of California v Bakke/California Prop 209

Data Sheet 1: Character Quotes

Activity: Analyzing Primary Sources



Group 2: Political/Legal Barriers

Sit-Ins

Freedom Rides

The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Data Sheet 2: Civil Rights Memorial

Activity: Martin Luther King’s Speech, “I Have a Dream”.



Group 3: Hate Barriers

Letter from a Birmingham Jail

Quotes from Martin & Malcolm

Data Sheet 3: Y-Graph

Activity: Songs, “We Shall Not Be Moved”& “We Shall Overcome”



Group 4: Gender Barriers

Seneca Falls

The 19th Amendment

The ERA

Data Sheet 4: Universal Symbol Log

Activity: Film Clip: Suffrage



Group 5: Setting the Historical Context

Data Sheet 5: Leave In/Leave Out

Activity: Alabama Literacy Test



Group 6: Social Barriers

Dred Scott v Sanford

Plessy v Ferguson

“Ku Klux” by Langston Hughes

Data Sheet 6: Amicus Curiae

Activity: Picture Analysis: “The African-American Struggle”



This purchase includes the following:

• Detailed LESSON PLAN

• POWER POINT Presentation: Civil Rights Movement Learning Centers Directions

• Multiple-page READINGS for each center that includes the directions for the “leader” of the group and discussion questions.

• 6 creative DATA SHEETS

• -ACTIVITY DIRECTIONS for each learning center

• -RESOURCES for each Activity

• QUIZ: Civil Rights Movement (Key included)