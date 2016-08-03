Civil Rights Movement Timeline Review Activity/Game (U.S. History)



This is a fun review activity for your secondary history class when reviewing the Civil Rights Movement. Students match each of the 21 events with the effect it had on civil rights. For example,

EVENT: “A demonstration at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial where Dr. King gave his I Have a Dream speech”

EFFECT: “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, 1963”

As an extension activity students can create a TIMELINE of the events.