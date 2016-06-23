Civil Rights Movement Vocabulary WORD WALL Posters (U.S.History)

Make your wall come “alive” with these creative WORD WALL posters for the unit on the “Civil Rights Movement” for your secondary U.S. History class. This purchase includes 10 words and definitions, four essential questions, four pictures and title page.
Words include:
Civil Disobedience
Civil Rights
Equal Opportunity
Integration
Nonviolence
Segregation
Freedom of Expression
Judicial Activism
Federalized
Assimilation

*words and essential questions recommended by the State of California.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • cover.JPG
  • TES-WORD-WALL-Civil-Rights-Movement.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

JPG, 74 KB

cover

Poster

pdf, 2 MB

TES-WORD-WALL-Civil-Rights-Movement

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades